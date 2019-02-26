Trending: House Vote, Boil Advisory & Lucky Charms Beer

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Carol House Furniture – Put this year’s tax refund to good use… New furniture from Carol House! Because you like nice things.

The House will vote today on a resolution to try to block President Trump’s national emergency declaration along the southern border. All happening while Trump is in Vietnam meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

There is a boil advisory in parts of Weldon Springs, Cottleville and O’Fallon after a water main break, which is expected to last a couple of days. Residents should boil their water for 3 minutes before consumption.

There is a new beer that is magically ridiculous and Lucky Charms flavored– the beer is a Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA and features marshmallows and tropical fruity hops.