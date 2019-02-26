Stocks trade flat on conflicting reports on US economy

NEW YORK (AP) — The stock market shook off an early slump and was flat in midday trading Tuesday as investors weighed conflicting reports on how the U.S. economy is doing.

Indexes slipped shortly after the opening bell after the government reported that the number of homes being built last month plunged to the lowest level in more than two years, the latest sign that the housing market is cooling.

That downbeat report was countered by a subsequent survey from The Conference Board consumers were far more confident last month than economists had expected, reversing three months of declines.

Investors are also keeping a close eye on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who begins two days of congressional testimony on Tuesday. It’s his first appearance there since the Fed signaled in December that it would hold off on raising interest rates. Powell said he expects solid, but slower growth in 2019 and remains “patient” on raising rates.

Powell did say the economy faces a wide range of risks, including slower global growth, volatile financial markets and uncertainty about U.S. trade policy. He said the Fed’s rate decisions will be “data dependent” as the economic outlook evolves.

Corporate earnings continued rolling out. Home improvement retailer Home Depot felt the brunt of a weakening housing market and fell after weak results in the fourth quarter. Auto parts retailer Autozone rose after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Lawmakers are scrutinizing drugmakers over high prescription drug prices, in a sign that Congress and the White House could move to curb costs. CEOs for AstraZeneca, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Johnson & Johnson are scheduled to testify, among others.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 26,100 as of noon ET. The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 indexes were little changed.

HOME IMPROVEMENT RUT: A weak housing market helped slam the brakes on growth for home improvement retailer Home Depot. The stock fell 2.2 percent after a key sales measure fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts. The company also expects weak sales this year.

The housing market initially cooled last year as average 30-year mortgage rates climbed to nearly 5 percent. Home prices have consistently risen faster than wages and the inventory of homes listed for $250,000 or less is tight, suggesting a sluggish market going forward.

MANAGEMENT MAKEOVER: Macy’s will trim its management structure in a move that could save it $100 million as it gears up for fiercer competition in the retail sector. The company also surged past Wall Street’s profit forecast for the quarter. The stock rose less than 1 percent.

The department store operator warned investors about a weak fourth quarter earlier this year because of soft holiday sales. Its competitors also faced a tough holiday sales season. The Commerce Department reported overall retail sales in December marked the biggest drop since September 2009.