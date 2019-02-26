New York prosecutor bristles at suggestion he’s a Trump ally

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal prosecutor in New York who is overseeing investigations involving Donald Trump is a Republican who contributed to the president’s election campaign. But he bristles at any suggestion he’s a Trump ally.

In his first year in office, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman has won over some skeptics who initially worried he would be the president’s puppet.

For reasons never explained publicly, the Justice Department decided Berman should rescue himself from overseeing the prosecution of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. But Berman has supervised the investigation of Trump’s inaugural committee and other probes that have angered the president.

Former prosecutors say Berman has taken an apolitical approach in the face of criticism from Trump loyalists.

Donald Trump Jr. this week accused prosecutors of being out to “get” Trump.