Photo courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

You’re gonna like this one. You know how you feel when “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” comes on? You’ll feel the same way when you hear Chris Janson‘s new single “Good Vibes”. This wasn’t the first time Chris has performed in front of the Opry audience, he was inducted in last March and is now nominated for Video of the Year for his piano ballad “Drunk Girl” at the 54th ACM Awards.

Check out the performance below and let us know what you think of the new single at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

