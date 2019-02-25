Trending: Spring Flooding, R. Kelly Jailed & Oscar Winners

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Carol House Furniture – Put this year’s tax refund to good use… New furniture from Carol House! Because you like nice things.

The National Weather Service released its spring flood outlook for our area and said cities along the Mississippi, Missouri and Illinois rivers, are at a high risk of major flooding, due to an unusually snowy winter to the north.

R. KELLY was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Friday, and turned himself in. He is still in jail being held on $1 million bond.

“Green Book” won Best Picture at the Oscars last night, while RAMI MALEK won Best Actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody” and OLIVIA COLMAN won Best Actress for “The Favourite”.