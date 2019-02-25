GOP, sensing campaign issue, pushes abortion vote in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are pushing the Senate toward a vote Monday on legislation that would threaten prison for doctors who don’t try saving the life of infants born alive during abortions.

The measure seems certain to fail. But it offers the GOP a chance to appeal to conservative voters.

Opponents say live births during abortions are rare and say laws already make it a crime to kill newborn babies. They also say the bill is part of a push by abortion opponents to curb access to the procedure and to intimidate doctors who perform it.

Supporters cast the proposal as a moral choice. Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says the measure is about whether senators are “OK with infanticide.”