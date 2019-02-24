‘Free Solo’ wins the Oscar for best documentary feature

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Free Solo” climbed to the top of the Oscars, winning best documentary feature.

The film about rock climber Alex Honnold’s quest to achieve a free solo climb of El Capitan in June 2017 was honored on Sunday night.

Directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi were challenged by the conditions: filming Honnold without affecting his climb of 3,000 feet of sheer granite and getting sound because he was often too far from the camera.

“This film is for everyone who believes in the impossible,” Chai Vasarhelyi said on stage. “It was the work of an army.”

The film has grossed over $19 million worldwide.

Chai Vasarhelyi thanked National Geographic, which made the film, “for believing in us and for hiring women and people of color because we only help make the films better.”

In the wings, Chin was speechless as actor Jason Momoa gave him an Aquaman-worthy whoop and bear hug, while Chai Vasarhelyi said “Oh my god, I think I have to cry now.”

