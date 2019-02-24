Sunday, February 24, 2019
AP Top Political News at 12:34 a.m. EST
2019-02-24
Trump extends China tariff deadline, cites progress in talks
Rep. Schiff warns of subpoenas, lawsuit over Mueller report
Former US security officials to oppose emergency declaration
Congress mulls cap on what Medicare enrollees pay for drugs
White House manages expectations for second Kim summit
Pompeo pledges continued pressure on Venezuela’s Maduro
Trump books Lincoln Memorial for July 4th gala he’ll host
California’s hurting Republicans pick insider to lead party
Nightmare result of US-NKorea talks: Bad deal, little change
Booker preaches positivity, touts local ties in Las Vegas