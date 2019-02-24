Sunday, February 24, 2019
AP Top News at 12:34 a.m. EST
2019-02-24
In an upset, ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Oscars
The Latest: Spike Lee makes light of loss to ‘Green Book’
Trump extends China tariff deadline, cites progress in talks
Former US security officials to oppose emergency declaration
Maduro opponents boost military rhetoric in Venezuela crisis
White House manages expectations for second Kim summit
Lawyer says R. Kelly to stay jailed until Monday or Tuesday
Virginia’s Fairfax compares himself to lynching victims
Regina King stuns in white and Glenn Close dons queenly gold
Rep. Schiff warns of subpoenas, lawsuit over Mueller report