US Latinas rally around ‘Roma’ actress Yalitza Aparicio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Oscar-nominated “Roma” actress Yalitza Aparicio (yah-LEET’-zah ah-pah-REE-SEE’-oh) is finding strong support among Mexican-American women who identify with her indigenous roots in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Some Mexican-American women say they are glad Aparicio’s role is challenging the typical images of light-skinned Latinas in Spanish-language films and TV shows despite the backlash she is experiencing in Mexico.

Astrid Silva, an immigrant rights activist in Las Vegas, says many Mexican-American women and Mexican immigrants see themselves in Aparicio because she’s a dark-skinned woman of Mixtec descent who comes from a poor region in Mexico.

The support comes as Aparicio faced racist attacks online after she appeared on the cover of Vogue México last year.

Aparicio, a 25-year-old primary school teacher, is nominated for best actress for her role as the domestic worker Cleo.