Trending: Smollett Felony Charges, Spring Training & ACM Noms

Empire actor, Jussie Smollett is now facing Felony Criminal charges for falsely reporting an alleged racist attack. If convicted he could get 1-3 years in prison. He has not surrendered to police yet.

Some MLB Spring Training games do start today, the Cardinals play their first this Saturday against the Marlins.

The ACM nominations were announced yesterday, and Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead with six each. Kacey Musgraves picked up five nominations. The show airs April 7th on KMOV.