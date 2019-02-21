Pacific typhoon expected to lash Guam with gusty wind, rain

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A growing typhoon in the Pacific is heading toward the Mariana Islands and could lash Guam with strong winds, rain and surf this weekend.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Guam reports Typhoon Wutip packs 100 mph (161 kph) winds and will continue to intensify through Saturday. The storm was about 480 miles (772 kilometers) southeast of Guam Friday.

Wutip has typhoon-force winds extending about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from its center and tropical storm-force winds up to 150 miles (241 kilometers) away.

It is expected to track just south of Guam Saturday into Sunday.

Typhoon warnings remain in place for Satawal in Yap state and Puluwat in Chuuk. They are part of the Federated States of Micronesia.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for Guam and other nearby islands.