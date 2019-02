(PHOTO BY KEVIN MAZUR/WIREIMAGE)

The country community is buzzing over Maren Morris‘ new album Girl which will drop in stores and iTunes on March 8th! Yesterday, Maren went to social media and posted the track list for the upcoming album and it’s certainly not short of star power with features from Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile.

Check out the list below and let us know how much you’re anticipating the release at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

