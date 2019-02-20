Trending: Blues Set Record, Jussie Smollett Cut Back & Emoji License Plates 😂 😉 😎 😍

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Carol House Furniture – Save on a huge selection of Serta mattresses at Carol House, because you like nice things !

The St. Louis Blues beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime last night, extending their winning streak to 11 in a row – a new franchise record!

While police continue to investigate what happened to JUSSIE SMOLLETT in Chicago last month, his role in “Empire” is being cut back. We’ve also found out that Smollett gave false information to the police in 2007.

AND

Starting next month you can get emojis on your license plates in Australia. There are four available: The laugh-out-loud face, the winking face, the smiling face with sunglasses, and the hearts-for-eyes face. 😂 😉 😎 😍