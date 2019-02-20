The Latest: Fox says Smollet a pro on set, role not cut

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the attack reported by Jussie Smollett (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Fox Television says “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett “continues to be a consummate professional on set” and it has reiterated that he’s not being written out of the show.

The statement issued Wednesday by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment follows reports that Smollett’s role on the show was being slashed amid police investigations into the actor’s report that he was attacked in Chicago last month.

The 36-year old told Chicago police that two masked men beat him, yelled homophobic and racial slurs and looped a rope around his neck. Smollett is black and gay.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said last week that media reports about the attack being a hoax were unconfirmed by case detectives. Police said Saturday that their investigation had “shifted” after they interviewed two brothers who were arrested and later released.

6:40 a.m.

Chicago police say they’ve dismissed a tip that on the night “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett reported being attacked by two masked men, he was in an elevator at his apartment building with two brothers later arrested and released from custody.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Tuesday that a person in the building reported seeing the three together the night in question last month. But he says video evidence shows the report isn’t credible.

Guglielmi says the two brothers meet with investigators Tuesday. There was no immediate word on what they discussed.

Smollett has said two masked men hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck. Smollett is black and gay.

On Saturday, police announced that the “investigation had shifted” following interviews with the brothers. Police have requested another interview with Smollett.

