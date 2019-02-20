Jason Aldean Is Working On New Music, With A Little Help From Baby Memphis



DEBBY WONG/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK

It’s always a good sight to see posts from Jason Aldean in studio recording a new song or album. As we’re all sitting in anticipation of his new material, he has some help this time around. He posted a photo yesterday on Instagram of his one-year-old son Memphis sitting in the vocal booth and wearing headphones. He wrote, “Back in the studio this week working on a new album with some help from lil’ man.”

No word yet on when the album will be finished, we just know he's back to work and this time with a little help from a fresh face.

