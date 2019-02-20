House Dems readying bill to block Trump’s border emergency

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats plan to file a resolution as soon as Friday that’s aimed at blocking President Donald Trump’s declaration of an emergency at the Southwest border.

That could set up a vote by the full House by mid-March. The clash is over a declaration that Trump is using to try spending billions of dollars beyond what Congress has authorized to start building border barriers.

Passage by the Democratic-run House seems likely. The measure would then move to the Republican-controlled Senate, where there may be enough GOP defections for approval.

Trump has promised a veto, which would be difficult for Congress to override.

The plan was described by officials at three progressive groups who heard of them from congressional aides but were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.