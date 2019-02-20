Costume Designers Guild honor Ruth E. Carter, Glenn Close

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Costume Designers Guild says the Afro-futuristic wardrobes in “Black Panther,” the 18th century ensembles in “The Favourite” and the glitzy costumes in “Crazy Rich Asians” were among the best costumes of the year.

The union celebrated the year’s outstanding work in film and television at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night at its annual 21th annual awards show. The ceremony honored Oscar nominees Glenn Close with the spotlight award and “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who was given a career achievement award.

Halle Berry and Danai Gurira presented Carter with the award for her illustrious designs. Carter could become the first African-American to win an Oscar for best costume design Sunday.

Actress Kate Walsh hosted the awards, which also honored costume designer Betty Pecha Madden and screenwriter-director Ryan Murphy.