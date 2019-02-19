Trending: Winter Weather Advisory, Illinois Sues Trump and Kardashians Trademark Kids Names!

TRENDING TODAY – Powered by Carol House Furniture – Save on a huge selection of Serta mattresses at Carol House, because you like nice things !

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this afternoon and into the evening with accumulations of 1-3 inches.

16 states are suing the Trump Administration over the emergency declaration to build the border wall – including the state of Illinois.

AND

KIM and KHLOE KARDASHIAN and KYLIE JENNER have all filed paperwork to trademark their kids’ names. They want to be able to use them for clothing lines, toys, and skin care products.