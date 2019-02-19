Poll: Rural/urban political divisions also split the suburbs

DENVER (AP) — A new survey finds fewer Americans living in the suburbs describe themselves as politically independent than residents of the nation’s urban and rural areas.

The poll was released Tuesday by the University of Chicago Harris School for Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It found the partisan leanings of suburban residents are linked to whether they once lived in a city.

About the same percentage of city-dwellers and suburbanites who previously lived in a city call themselves Democrats, while Americans living in suburbs who have never resided in an urban area are about as likely as rural residents to say they’re Republican.

Just 15 percent of suburban Americans say they are independent, compared with 25 percent of urban Americans and 30 percent of rural Americans.