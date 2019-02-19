Open
Close
Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Home » Uncategorized » Kim or Trump? Hanoi barber offers leaders’ hairdos for free

Kim or Trump? Hanoi barber offers leaders’ hairdos for free

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become the latest style icons in Hanoi, a week before their second summit in Vietnam’s capital.

At a barbershop in a small alley, hairdresser Le Tuan Duong is offering free Trump or Kim hairstyles to about a dozen customers.

He says, “Hanoi is a city of peace. When Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un decide to come here to talk about restoring peace, I think I should do something to show that Hanoi people welcome the summit.”

A motorcycle taxi driver chose Trump’s orange while on a chair next to him, 9-year-old To Gia Huy emerged as a spitting image of the North Korean leader.

According to the hairdresser, Kim’s hairstyle shows youth while Trump’s displays power.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC