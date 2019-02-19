Hiker stuck in quicksand at Utah park feared he would die

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An Arizona man whose leg was buried up to the knee in quicksand for several hours in Zion National Park in Utah over the weekend says he thought he might lose his leg or die because the quicksand’s water was so cold.

The 34-year-old Ryan Osmun of Mesa, Arizona, told NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday he hallucinated at one point while waiting alone several hours Saturday after his girlfriend Jessika McNeill left to get help.

McNeill says she swam through waist-high waters instead of taking a trail in the hope of finding help faster. After three hours, she reached a spot where she had cellphone coverage and called 911 to get help from rescue workers.

A rescue team arrived several hours later. It took two hours to get Osmun out.