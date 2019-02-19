Former House lawmakers join Washington lobbying firm

Open
WASHINGTON (AP) — The former New York congressman unseated by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to work for a powerhouse lobbying firm.

The firm, Squire Patton Boggs, is announcing Tuesday that Joseph Crowley is joining its global public policy practice. Crowley, a Democrat, spent 20 years on Capitol Hill and was once considered a possible successor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Former Republican Rep. Bill Shuster, a Pennsylvanian who served nine terms and chaired the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is also joining the firm. Shuster did not run for re-election.

Crowley and Shuster are subject to a one-year cooling-off period during which they cannot lobby their former colleagues.

The 29-year-old Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress after she upset Crowley in the 2018 Democratic primary.

