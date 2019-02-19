Open
Close
Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 a.m. EST

AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 a.m. EST

Woman says man told her to kill fiancee before fatal beating

Border wall, bullet train: California vs. Trump escalates

The Latest: Smollett gave false information in 2007 case

Aurora gunman’s family: ‘We deeply apologize’ for shootings

Police dismiss tip Smollett, 2 brothers together in elevator

Trump wants California to pay back billions for bullet train

Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fiancee with bat

Legal hurdles would look familiar in any new R. Kelly case

Despite bill’s demise, W.Va. teachers to strike for 2nd day

Lawmakers seek probe of ICE force-feeding of immigrants

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC