Tuesday, February 19, 2019
AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EST
2019-02-19
Trump chooses Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general
Sen. Bernie Sanders says he’s running for president in 2020
The Latest: Sanders’ 2020 campaign raises $4M in half a day
Poll: Rural/urban political divisions also split the suburbs
Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to declare emergency
O’Rourke won’t rule out being vice presidential candidate
Flynn pushed to share nuclear tech with Saudis, report says
Trump orders creation of Space Force, but within Air Force
Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15
AP source: FBI had backup plan to save Russia probe evidence