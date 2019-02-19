Open
Close
Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Home » Political News » AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EST

AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EST

Trump chooses Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general

Sen. Bernie Sanders says he’s running for president in 2020

The Latest: Sanders’ 2020 campaign raises $4M in half a day

Poll: Rural/urban political divisions also split the suburbs

Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to declare emergency

O’Rourke won’t rule out being vice presidential candidate

Flynn pushed to share nuclear tech with Saudis, report says

Trump orders creation of Space Force, but within Air Force

Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15

AP source: FBI had backup plan to save Russia probe evidence

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC