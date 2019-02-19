Open
Close
Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:43 a.m. EST

AP Top News at 12:43 a.m. EST

Border wall, bullet train: California vs. Trump escalates

Trump chooses Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general

APNewsBreak: Feds share watchlist with 1,400 private groups

Police dismiss tip Smollett, 2 brothers together in elevator

Legal hurdles would look familiar in any new R. Kelly case

Kim or Trump? Hanoi barber offers leaders’ hairdos for free

Mexico closes temporary migrant shelter near US border

Flynn pushed to share nuclear tech with Saudis, report says

Trump wants California to pay back billions for bullet train

Man pleads guilty in rape, murder of Pennsylvania teen

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC