Trending: National Emergency, Jussie Smollett Staged Attack AND Let’s Go Blues!

President Trump declared a national emergency Friday in order to gain access to billions of dollars to build a Mexico/US border wall.

Sources say Chicago Police are investigating whether “Empire” star JUSSIE SMOLLETT staged the racist and homophobic attack he was allegedly the victim of last month. They’re saying he paid two brothers from Nigeria $3,500 to do the job.



Denny Hamliin won the Daytona 500 yesterday AND the St. Louis Blues won their 10th in a row, beating the Wild 4 to nothing.