Kacey Musgraves To Present At Sunday’s Oscars



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fresh off the Grammy’s stage with her album of the year award, Kacey Musgraves is set to present at the Oscars on Sunday airing on ABC30! She joins previously announced presenters Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, and many others.

As has happened in past years. there’s a good chance that it’ll be for the musical portion of the show – best original song and best original score. Musgraves won a total of four awards at the Feb. 10 Grammy Awards for her album “Golden Hour.” Let us know if you’ll be watching this years award show at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman