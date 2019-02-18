Monday, February 18, 2019
AP Top News at 12:01 a.m. EST
2019-02-18
16 states sue Trump over emergency wall declaration
Trump pleads with Venezuela’s military to back Guaido
Tense standoff spells endgame for IS militants in Syria
Haitians seek water, food as businesses reopen after protest
N Carolina elections head says ballots handled illegally
Roger Stone apologizes to judge for Instagram post about her
Official: Deputy AG Rosenstein expected to depart in March
Trump the pundit handicaps 2020 Democratic contenders
Police: More than a dozen people trapped on SeaWorld ride
No plan for Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday