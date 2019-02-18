Open
Monday, February 18, 2019
AP Top News at 12:01 a.m. EST

16 states sue Trump over emergency wall declaration

Trump pleads with Venezuela’s military to back Guaido

Tense standoff spells endgame for IS militants in Syria

Haitians seek water, food as businesses reopen after protest

N Carolina elections head says ballots handled illegally

Roger Stone apologizes to judge for Instagram post about her

Official: Deputy AG Rosenstein expected to depart in March

Trump the pundit handicaps 2020 Democratic contenders

Police: More than a dozen people trapped on SeaWorld ride

No plan for Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday

