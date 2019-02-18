Open
Close
Monday, February 18, 2019
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top Entertainment News at 12:09 a.m. EST

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:09 a.m. EST

No plan for Smollett to do follow-up police interview Monday

Lisa Borders steps down as head of Time’s Up organization

First-ever ‘Jeopardy!” team contest draws top champions

W.E.B. Griffin, prolific military novelist, dead at age 89

‘Alita’ leads a slow Presidents Day box office weekend

Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged

Venezuela’s Maduro to throw concert rivaling Richard Branson

French judge refuses to block Catholic sex scandal movie

Nadav Lapid’s ‘Synonyms’ wins top prize at Berlin Film Fest

Christopher Kane celebrates sensuality in London show

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC