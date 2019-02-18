Monday, February 18, 2019
AP Top Business News at 12:01 a.m. EST
2019-02-18
‘Digital gangsters’: UK wants tougher rules for Facebook
Amazon aims to cut its carbon footprint
Asian shares gain on hopes for progress on China-US trade
China seizes $1.5 billion in online lending crackdown
China’s economy czar going to Washington for trade talks
New Zealand leader says no final decision on using Huawei
New Zealand plans new tax for giants like Google, Facebook
Report: Honda to shut UK plant, imperiling 3,500 jobs
China accuses US of trying to block its tech development
EU warns of reduced imports if Trump puts tariffs on cars