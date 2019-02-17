Open
Sunday, February 17, 2019
Wolverhampton hangs on to beat Bristol City in FA Cup

Wolverhampton hangs on to beat Bristol City in FA Cup

LONDON (AP) — Wolverhampton held on to beat Championship side Bristol City 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The second-tier team threatened from a series of set-pieces late in the game but could not find an equalizer against their Premier League opponents who took the lead in the 28th minute through Ivan Cavaleiro.

Bristol goalkeeper Frank Fielding joined the attack during a late corner but had a shot saved by opposite number John Ruddy.

Premier League champion Manchester City, Watford, Brighton and Millwall advanced Saturday. Later Sunday, Crystal Palace is at third-tier side Doncaster and Swansea hosts Brentford in an all-second tier meeting.

The fifth round is completed on Monday when holder Chelsea hosts Manchester United.

