‘Carer-feeder’: Gillibrand plays up motherhood in 2020 race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is cranking up her presidential campaign. But far from trying to hide her working-mom juggle — she’s running on it.

The New York Democrat opens her standard campaign speech vowing to “fight for your children as hard as I would fight for my own.” She’s floated the idea of making an RV trip through Iowa this summer, to be able to prepare meals for her family while she travels to meet supporters.

To be sure her competitors for the nomination mention their children while campaigning. But none is going as far as Gillibrand to highlight her role as caregiver.

The strategy is a clear appeal to a coveted and energized part of the Democratic coalition: young, working women with families.