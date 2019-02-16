The Latest: Shiffrin fights illness in bid for slalom gold

ARE, Sweden (AP) — The Latest on the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

11:35 a.m.

Mikaela Shiffrin is fighting a chest illness as she looks to win gold in the slalom at the world championships.

After Shiffrin finished behind leader Wendy Holdener and Anna Swenn Larsson in her first run, U.S. ski team spokeswoman Megan Harrod said Shiffrin “has a chest cold” and had “low energy.”

After 20 racers in the 98-woman field, Shiffrin was in third place.

___

10:50 a.m.

The weather’s turned ugly for Mikaela Shiffrin’s last race at the skiing world championships.

Fog has descended over the course at Are, Sweden, and the wind has slightly picked up again ahead of the slalom, which Shiffrin starts as favorite.

The American is looking to capture her second gold medal of these championships, having already won the super-G. She also took bronze in the giant slalom.

Her biggest rival is likely to be Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova, who won the giant slalom.

Shiffrin is second on the course, and Vlhova is sixth.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports