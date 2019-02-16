Shiffrin fight illness, wins 4th straight slalom at worlds

ARE, Sweden (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin fought through sickness to win an unprecedented fourth straight slalom title at the world championships after one of the most resilient performances of her career.

No Alpine skier, male or female, had previously won the same discipline at four successive worlds.

The 23-year-old American, who was low on energy because of a chest cold, improved from third place after the first run to win by 0.58 seconds over Anna Swenn Larsson of Sweden.

Clearly suffering from the effects of her illness, Shiffrin collapsed to the snow for a while in the finish area after a second run. She looked emotional when her win was confirmed after Wendy Holdener, the leader after the first run, went off the course early in her second.

It was a second gold of these championships for Shiffrin after winning the super-G. She also took bronze in the giant slalom.

She has won five golds at the words, and seven medals in total — putting her just one off the American record held by Lindsey Vonn.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia took the bronze medal.

