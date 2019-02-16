Floors collapse at Russian university building

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian emergency authorities say several floors of a university building in Russia’s second-largest city have collapsed. There was no immediate information on casualties.

The cause of the collapse Saturday afternoon at the building of the Saint Petersburg National Research University of Information Technologies, Mechanics and Optics was not clear.

News reports said there may have been students in the building for elective weekend instruction.

The school, known as ITMO University, is one of Russia’s national research universities.