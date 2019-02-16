Sunday, February 17, 2019
AP Top U.S. News at 1:09 a.m. EST
2019-02-16
Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has ‘shifted’
Aurora attacker took gun to work he shouldn’t have owned
The Latest: CEO: Gunman passed background check when hired
Storm-lashed South Carolina reassesses global warming’s role
Snow too thick to plow keeps skiers from California resorts
Judge bars immigration policing criteria for 2 grants
Aurora shooting victims ranged from intern to plant manager
Hearing into unresolved US House race could find winner
Judge: Mississippi suit to cover all who lost voting rights
Oakland teachers announce strike over pay, class sizes