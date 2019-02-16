AP Top Sports News at 12:28 a.m. EST

Open
Saturday, February 16, 2019
No. 5 Kentucky upsets No. 1 Tennessee 86-69 in top-5 matchup

Tatum, Harris, Diallo win titles at All-Star Saturday

Barrett has triple-double, No. 2 Duke beats NC State, 94-78

Ready, Aim, Tweet; Brown fires at Roethlisberger, Tomlin

Thomas leaves Riviera with 1-shot lead and long day ahead

Adam Silver’s annual NBA address keys on competitive balance

No. 23 Iowa St’s 3-point barrage beats No. 18 K-State, 78-64

No. 6 Michigan starts fast, beats No. 24 Maryland 65-52

Tim Tebow says he advised Kyler Murray to follow his heart

The Latest: OKC’s Diallo leaps over Shaq to win dunk contest

