Sunday, February 17, 2019
AP Top Business News at 2:17 a.m. EST
2019-02-16
In Brexit limbo, UK veers between high anxiety, grim humor
Gone in a New York minute: How the Amazon deal fell apart
Stocks post strong finish as optimism over trade talks grows
Russian court orders US investor Calvey held for 2 months
Payless ShoeSource to shutter all of its remaining US stores
Trump says he might extend deadline in US-China talks
Merkel defends Iran deal, multilateralism but Pence resists
The Latest: Merkel defends Iran deal; Pence blasts Europe
Kenya recalls ambassador to Somalia over water rights clash
Airlines to give customers ‘nonbinary’ choice under gender