Friday, February 15, 2019
Home » Bud and Broadway » Trending: Snow on the Way, No Govt. Shutdown & Frozen 2 Trailer Breaks Records!

Trending: Snow on the Way, No Govt. Shutdown & Frozen 2 Trailer Breaks Records!

The entire St. Louis Metro Area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 9am through tonight with snow accumulations of 1-3 inches.

President Trump is expected to sign a funding bill this morning, avoiding another government shut down. He is also expected to announce a declaration of national emergency to get the $8 billion in goverment money to fund the border wall.

The trailer for Frozen 2 is now the most watched animated trailer of all time with just over 116 million views in the first 24 hours. See that trailer at the Bud and Broadway Facebook Page.

