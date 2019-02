Share this: Facebook

1. President Trump is confirming he will declare a national emergency in order to secure funding to build a wall at the southern border.2. MODOT is advising motorists to limit travel today and throughout the weekend as a series of winter storms will impact roads across the state.3. The U.S. Copyright Office is denying to register actor Alfonso Ribeiro’s “Carlton Dance” because it is a simple dance routine.