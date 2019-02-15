Friday, February 15, 2019
AP Top Sports News at 12:07 a.m. EST
2019-02-15
The Latest: US tops World in Rising Stars game, 161-144
Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
Kuzma wins MVP, US tops World in Rising Stars 161-144
Basketball Hall of Fame announces finalists for 2019
Thomas, Scott share lead at rain-delayed Riviera
Kuchar apologizes, pledges $50,000 to Mayakoba caddie
Fresh faces and new sponsors give Daytona 500 throwback feel
Flamengo soccer club fire in Brazil: bad luck or negligence?
Luis Severino, Yankees agree to $40M, 4-year contract
Cubs’ Russell sorry for ‘pain’ he caused ex-wife, no details