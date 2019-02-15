Open
Close
Friday, February 15, 2019
Home » Sports News » AP Top Sports News at 12:07 a.m. EST

AP Top Sports News at 12:07 a.m. EST

The Latest: US tops World in Rising Stars game, 161-144

Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL

Kuzma wins MVP, US tops World in Rising Stars 161-144

Basketball Hall of Fame announces finalists for 2019

Thomas, Scott share lead at rain-delayed Riviera

Kuchar apologizes, pledges $50,000 to Mayakoba caddie

Fresh faces and new sponsors give Daytona 500 throwback feel

Flamengo soccer club fire in Brazil: bad luck or negligence?

Luis Severino, Yankees agree to $40M, 4-year contract

Cubs’ Russell sorry for ‘pain’ he caused ex-wife, no details

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC