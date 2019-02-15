Open
Friday, February 15, 2019
AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EST

Court filing: Manafort faces more than 19 years in prison

Trump emergency declaration faces fights in the courts

Trump’s national emergency sparks new GOP divide in Congress

Judge limits public comments in Trump confidant Stone’s case

Trump picks former Alabama official to lead FEMA

White House spokeswoman confirms special counsel interview

Trump claims Japan’s PM nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize

NJ attorney general subpoenas Trump’s inaugural committee

Trump tests presidential power, declares emergency at border

Ex-FBI official recounts discussion about 25th Amendment

