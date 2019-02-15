Friday, February 15, 2019
AP Top Political News at 12:35 a.m. EST
2019-02-15
Court filing: Manafort faces more than 19 years in prison
Trump emergency declaration faces fights in the courts
Trump’s national emergency sparks new GOP divide in Congress
Judge limits public comments in Trump confidant Stone’s case
Trump picks former Alabama official to lead FEMA
White House spokeswoman confirms special counsel interview
Trump claims Japan’s PM nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize
NJ attorney general subpoenas Trump’s inaugural committee
Trump tests presidential power, declares emergency at border
Ex-FBI official recounts discussion about 25th Amendment