Open
Close
Friday, February 15, 2019
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:35 a.m. EST

AP Top News at 12:35 a.m. EST

Employee being fired fatally shoots 5 co-workers in Illinois

Trump emergency declaration faces fights in the courts

Nigeria delays election until Feb. 23 over ‘challenges’

Chicago police release 2 men questioned in Smollett case

Court filing: Manafort faces more than 19 years in prison

APNewsBreak: Allred contacted authorities about R Kelly tape

Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL

Payless ShoeSource to shutter all of its remaining US stores

Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars

Judge bars immigration policing criteria for 2 grants

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC