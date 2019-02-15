Friday, February 15, 2019
AP Top News at 12:35 a.m. EST
2019-02-15
Employee being fired fatally shoots 5 co-workers in Illinois
Trump emergency declaration faces fights in the courts
Nigeria delays election until Feb. 23 over ‘challenges’
Chicago police release 2 men questioned in Smollett case
Court filing: Manafort faces more than 19 years in prison
APNewsBreak: Allred contacted authorities about R Kelly tape
Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle collusion grievances with NFL
Payless ShoeSource to shutter all of its remaining US stores
Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars
Judge bars immigration policing criteria for 2 grants