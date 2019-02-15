Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) — Following an outcry from many of the movie industry’s most prominent figures, the Academy of Motion Pictures has reversed its decision to present four awards during the commercial breaks of this year’s Oscar broadcast.

The film academy on Friday said all 24 categories will be shown live, after all. On Monday, the academy had said that the winning speeches for cinematography, film editing, makeup and hairstyling and live-action short would be aired in a shortened, taped segment during the broadcast.

Criticism of the move was fiercely contested by many nominees to this year’s Academy Awards, including “Roma” director Alfonso Cuaron. The American Society of Cinematographers issued an open-letter, signed by Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee and others, calling the academy’s plans an insult to the cinematic arts.