Risk of flooding, mudslides remains after California storm

SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities warn that mudslides are still possible even after a damaging storm moved through California.

April Newman, spokeswoman for Riverside County Fire Department, says crews will continue damage assessments Friday.

The powerful system unleashed rain, snow and wind across the U.S. West into Wyoming and Colorado.

In California, roads were washed away, people were trapped in rising floodwaters and debris flows destroyed homes. At least two deaths were reported: a man who was paddle-boarding down a surging storm channel in Escondido and a woman who suffered a heart attack while being rescued from rising waters in Corona.

Some evacuation warnings remain in place for neighborhoods near wildfire burn areas southeast of Los Angeles.