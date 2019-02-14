Pelicans: Davis injured shoulder vs Thunder

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans say Anthony Davis has a left shoulder injury and has been ruled out for the second half of Thursday night’s home game against Oklahoma City.

It is unclear how the injury might affect Davis’ availability for this weekend’s NBA All-Star festivities. Davis was selected for the All-Star Game for the sixth straight season. But if he plays, he’ll represent a team he has no plans to remain with long term.

Davis announced on Jan. 28 that he won’t sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded to a contending team. However, he was not traded by the Feb. 7 deadline for this season.

Davis was in the starting lineup against the Thunder and played 16 minutes during the first half. He scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds, assisted on two baskets and blocked a shot in 16 minutes on the court. His performance helped New Orleans take a 66-63 lead into halftime.

However, Davis did not emerge from the locker room to start the second half and the club announced his injury status shortly afterward.

Davis has averaged 28.5 points and 13.1 rebounds this season.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports