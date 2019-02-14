Open
Close
Thursday, February 14, 2019
Home » Uncategorized » Nigeria’s youth boom approaches the voting booth frustrated

Nigeria’s youth boom approaches the voting booth frustrated

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A booming new generation is emerging in Nigeria, with many members voting in their first election on Saturday after being raised during two decades of civilian rule.

Nigerians aged 35 and under are now a majority of eligible voters in Africa’s most populous nation, part of a demographic that will see the continent’s population double by 2050. But they chafe under leaders two, three, even four times their age. Saturday’s top candidates are “older than Nigeria itself,” one first-time voter says.

Now a movement is making room for youthful voters like Usman in Nigeria’s rough-fisted electoral process, where so-called godfathers in major parties often dictate who runs with maximum payoffs in mind. Meanwhile, Africa’s largest economy limps along on crumbling infrastructure as money is drained away by graft.

This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

© 2019 Hubbard Radio St. Louis, LLC