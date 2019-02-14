Leaky pipes lead to widespread water warnings in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Leaky pipes have left about 100,000 customers in Ohio under a boil-water advisory.

Dayton’s city manager told The Dayton Daily News that crews found the leak just after midnight under the Great Miami River.

The affected customers include hundreds of businesses. Distribution sites for bottled water have been set up throughout the city.

Nine of the 16 public school districts in Montgomery County are closed Thursday because of the water system outages and boil advisories.

State environmental officials say they’re providing oversight and help with technical issues to the city and making sure state drinking water regulations are followed.

Montgomery County officials estimate that 20,000 of its customers are under a mandatory boil advisory. Dayton officials say 75,000 customers are under the advisory.