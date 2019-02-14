Kansas’ abortion uncertainty fuels response to New York law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas abortion opponents are as eager as ever to impose new restrictions but aren’t sure of their options because the state’s legal climate is uncertain.

So in the meantime, they’re putting their energy into condemning New York’s new law protecting abortion rights.

The Kansas Senate was expected to pass a resolution Thursday decrying the New York law as harmful to both “unborn children” and women. Abortion opponents across the nation have criticized the New York law as allowing abortions

But in Kansas, the public condemnation also highlights abortion opponents’ anxiety over what the future holds in their state.

The Kansas Supreme Court is considering whether the state constitution protects abortion rights. The lawsuit before it threatens to upend nearly a decade’s worth of restrictions and stymie new ones.